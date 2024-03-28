Chelsea ﻿﻿Police Report, February 2024

In February, Officers responded to 335 calls in the City of Chelsea, down from 431 the previous year, a 22% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Feb) are 704, down from 807 for the same period last year for a 13% decrease.

Officers conducted 107 traffic stops, down from 195 last year. Thirty-one citations were issued.

Notable events from Chief Kazyak’s report include:

Two assaults

Three burglaries

Three thefts from a vehicle

Three frauds

Three OUIs

18 crashes

80 miscellaneous complaints

162 non-criminal complaints

Of the department’s 49 cases:

13 are closed

Three are waiting on lab analysis

15 have been turned over to the Prosecutor

18 remain open

Chief Kazyak reported he has attended the countywide active shooter training by the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office. Explaining the reason for all police agencies in the county to be taking the training, Kazyak said, “If God forbid, there’s an incident like that, we’re all responding in the same way. We all understand how to move through the building in the same way.

Councilmember Morris commented how she called Chief Kazyak on behalf of a colleague who was in a threatening situation and how the responding officers quickly diffused the situation.