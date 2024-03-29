Dexter and Chelsea Grads Seeing Success at the Next Level

Local students are succeeding at the college level, whether on the soccer field and in the classroom or as part of a prestigious honor society.

The following are some examples.

Brooke Steere of Dexter recently earned a spot on the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll Recognition list. Steere, who plays soccer at the University of Alabama and is majoring in Public Relations, is one of 103 Alabama student-athletes on the 2023 Fall Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll.

According to the University of Alabama, to earn a place on this honor roll, “a student-athlete must earn a 3.0 or better grade point average for either the preceding academic year or their career and be a sophomore or better in academic standing. The Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on the 2023 spring, summer and fall terms.”

Elisabeth Johanson of Dexter graduated from Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) in Fall 2023, earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with Honors.

In their announcement, MSOE said students with a cumulative GPA of 3.70 or above are listed as having graduated with "High Honors." Undergraduate students with a cumulative GPA between 3.20 and 3.69 are listed as having graduated with "Honors."

Back here in Michigan, over 1,800 students from Saginaw Valley State University earned a spot on the fall 2023 semester Deans' List, including Mya Purdy of Chelsea and Eden Saab of Dexter. To be eligible for the Deans' List, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and carry a semester GPA of 3.4 or better.

In an announcement from Tufts University, Cam Newton, Class of 2024, of Dexter, was recognized for being named to the dean's list at Tufts University for the Fall 2023 semester. Dean's list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

And finally, Jordan Braman of Chelsea was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Braman was initiated at University of Lynchburg, according to the announcement from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines.