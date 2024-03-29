Road Work Project Planned for Bush Road in Sylvan Township

Whether during this year or in 2025, Bush Road in Sylvan Township is expected to see some major road work as part of an improvement project planned by the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC).

Seeing that the project is listed as an upcoming project on the WCRC webpage, the Sun Times News reached out to the road commission to learn more.

The location of the road work will be on Bush Road between Sibley Road and Lingane Road. The description of the work says it’s a pulverize and rehabilitate project. There will be a road closure with detour.

WCRC spokesperson Tiffany Oliphant said the Bush Road Resurfacing Project between Sibley Road and Lingane Road in Sylvan Township is expected to take place either in the 2024 or 2025 construction season. She said the timeline is still to be determined.

“Construction crews will resurface Bush Road with asphalt,” Oliphant said. “As far as impacts to traffic, Bush Road between Sibley Road and Lingane Road will be closed to accommodate construction operations, and to promote safety in our work zones.”

Oliphant said the WCRC will maintain access to and from properties within the closure for residents, emergency and residential services, deliveries, etc.

The estimated $600,000 resurfacing project is being funded through an agreement with WCRC and Consumers Energy Company.