CPD Weekly Report 04-01-24

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 24-1035

Location: 700 block of S. Main Street

Date: March 30, 2024

Time: 5:48 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of S. Main Street for the report of a female subject who had become violent and had begun punching walls in the building. Upon arrival, the officers met with the complainant, witnesses, and the suspect, identified as a 24-year-old Clinton Township woman. The officers interviewed the involved parties and gathered witness statements regarding what had taken place. The suspect had reportedly punched at least one hole in a wall. Photographs documenting the damage were taken by the officer and attached to the case report. The case remains open pending submission to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if any criminal charges may be authorized.

*****

Incident #: 24-1031

Location: 1600 block of S. Main St.

Date: March 29, 2024

Time: 4:23 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 1600 block of S. Main Street for the report of a stolen travel trailer. Upon arrival, the officer met with the caller, who stated that they had recently purchased a travel trailer from a private party seller. The complainant stated that he remembers seeing the trailer on their lot a couple of different times over approximately the last two weeks. The complainant stated that he had received a phone call from a subject stating that they had information on the whereabouts of one of their trailers and that it had been found abandoned in Flint, Michigan. After receiving the call, the complainant checked his lot and confirmed that the trailer in question was, in fact missing from the lot and had possibly been stolen days earlier and had not been discovered missing until now. At the time of the report, there was no information available on the suspect who stole the trailer or exactly when the theft may have occurred. The trailer was recovered by the Flint Police Department and held for the owner to reclaim. The case remains open pending further investigation.

*****

Incident #: 24-1009

Location: 800 block of W. Middle Street

Date: March 26, 2024

Time: 9:16 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the lobby of the Chelsea Police Department for the report of a fraud complaint. The complainant stated that approximately three weeks ago, she had been at home using her computer and had received a warning message on her computer screen. The message reportedly said that there was an urgent matter relating to her bank accounts being unsecured. The complainant stated that she was directed to call a phone number and when she called, she was directed by the person on the phone to purchase a large amount of Apple gift cards. According to the suspect, purchasing these cards was being done to protect the money in the complainant’s account. The complainant complied initially and purchased several gift cards as directed by the suspect. While making the purchases of the gift cards, the complainant spoke with a family member who cautioned her and told her that she may be the victim of a scam. The complainant stated that they had not yet provided any of the gift card numbers to the suspect and stopped communicating with the suspect once they were alerted that it was a scam. At the time of the report there was no further information available on the identity of the suspect.

*****

Incident #: 24-947

Location: 200 block of Jefferson Street

Date: March 20, 2024

Time: 3:48 pm

INFORMATION: While at the Chelsea Police Department, an officer was assigned a bank fraud complaint that was received by phone. The complainant stated that he had been directed by his financial institution to make a police report with his local police department regarding a recent fraudulent transaction. The complainant stated that recently he had been notified that a large amount of money had been fraudulently transferred out of his account and had been attempted to be withdrawn from a branch in Westland, Michigan. The suspect was identified as a 19-year-old Dearborn man who had reportedly attempted to withdraw the money from the account. The complainant stated that an identity theft report had been filed with the Westland Police Department listing the complainant as the victim of identity theft. The Chelsea Police Department case was closed and turned over to the Westland Police Department.