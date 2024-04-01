Get Your Tickets for Chelsea High School’s Celebrated Collage Concert

Community News

Chelsea High School will host its celebrated annual Collage Concert on April 6, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. The event will be held at the newly renovated Ron Mead Auditorium.

The Collage Concert is known for showcasing a seamless array of performances, with the very best from the school district's music groups, including all curricular ensembles, select soloists, and the highly anticipated extracurricular ensembles. This year's program continues the tradition of a continuous flow of music, uninterrupted by applause or commentary, creating an immersive experience for the audience.

Featured in this year’s lineup are performances from the wind symphony, concert band, symphony orchestra, concert orchestra, Bella Voce Choir, and chamber choir. Additionally, the Chelsea House Orchestra, the jazz band, and the popular show choir, Company C, will grace the stage. It is Company C’s first post-pandemic performance.

This exceptional musical event also serves as a fundraiser, with proceeds supporting the Chelsea Music Boosters and their mission to enhance music education within the district.

Tickets for the concert can be secured online via the GoFan app or at the GoFan website https://gofan.co/ by searching "Chelsea Bulldogs Music," with reserved seating priced at $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Ticketing is also linked on the CMB website at https://chelseamusicboosters.org/.

Tickets will also be available at the door. For those requiring assistive hearing devices, arrangements can be made in advance by contacting the Chelsea Music Boosters.