Freedom Township 2021 Budget Public Hearing Notice

(Note: To accommodate virtual meetings,

which are available ONLY through March 30, 2021)

The Freedom Township Budget Public Hearing will be held during the Regular Meeting of the Freedom Township Board on March 9th, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. by electronic remote access, unless by the date of the Board Meeting it becomes lawful under state agency rules for an indoor in-person public meeting to be held. Electronic remote access, in accordance with Michigan law, will be implemented in response to COVID-19 social distancing requirements and limitations on the number of individuals in an indoor public gathering.

If in-person public meetings become a lawful option, then the meeting will be held both in person at the Freedom Township Hall, 11508 Pleasant Lake Road, Manchester and via electronic remote access.

The public may participate in the Township Board Meeting and the Budget Public Hearing through electronic remote access via Zoom access by computer, smart phone/device using the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4923817233?pwd=SnVsaTdMR2ZUUnY4U2RaRyt5SnVxdz…

Meeting ID: 492 381 7233

Passcode: 11508

The public may also participate by landline phone or cell phone by calling into this toll-free number:

(312) 626 6799

The township will post the information confirming whether the Township Board will meet and hold the Budget Public Hearing in person on its notice board and front door, and the township’s website at www.freedomtownshipmi.org

The Freedom Township Board will hold a public hearing on the proposed township budget for 2021-2022 fiscal year during the meeting. The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budget will be a subject of this hearing.

A copy of the budget is available for public inspection at (the town hall, on the website or from the clerk by appointment). Comments may include those submitted by handwriting, typewriting, fax, email, and in a chat or Q&A option provided by the Board during the public hearing.

Americans With Disabilities (ADA) Notice

The Township will provide necessary reasonable services to individuals with disabilities at the meeting upon 7 days notice. Contact: Freedom Township Clerk, by writing or calling Valisa Bristle at 8795 Pleasant Lake Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48103, (734)428-7545 ext.2.

Notice complies with MCL 141.436 and MCL 211.24e

(Note: To accommodate virtual meetings,

which are available ONLY through March 30, 2021)

The Freedom Township Budget Public Hearing will be held during the Regular Meeting of the Freedom Township Board on March 9th, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. by electronic remote access, unless by the date of the Board Meeting it becomes lawful under state agency rules for an indoor in-person public meeting to be held. Electronic remote access, in accordance with Michigan law, will be implemented in response to COVID-19 social distancing requirements and limitations on the number of individuals in an indoor public gathering.

If in-person public meetings become a lawful option, then the meeting will be held both in person at the Freedom Township Hall, 11508 Pleasant Lake Road, Manchester and via electronic remote access.

The public may participate in the Township Board Meeting and the Budget Public Hearing through electronic remote access via Zoom access by computer, smart phone/device using the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4923817233?pwd=SnVsaTdMR2ZUUnY4U2RaRyt5SnVxdz…

Meeting ID: 492 381 7233

Passcode: 11508

The public may also participate by landline phone or cell phone by calling into this toll-free number:

(312) 626 6799

The township will post the information confirming whether the Township Board will meet and hold the Budget Public Hearing in person on its notice board and front door, and the township’s website at www.freedomtownshipmi.org

The Freedom Township Board will hold a public hearing on the proposed township budget for 2021-2022 fiscal year during the meeting. The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budget will be a subject of this hearing.

A copy of the budget is available for public inspection at (the town hall, on the website or from the clerk by appointment). Comments may include those submitted by handwriting, typewriting, fax, email, and in a chat or Q&A option provided by the Board during the public hearing.

Americans With Disabilities (ADA) Notice

The Township will provide necessary reasonable services to individuals with disabilities at the meeting upon 7 days notice. Contact: Freedom Township Clerk, by writing or calling Valisa Bristle at 8795 Pleasant Lake Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48103, (734)428-7545 ext.2.

Notice complies with MCL 141.436 and MCL 211.24e