St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea Announces Opening of the 2021 Chelsea Farmers Market

From St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea

This spring, St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea will once again host the annual Chelsea Farmers Market. The farmers market brings high-quality food and artisan products to the Chelsea community. It offers seasonal vegetables and fruit of all types, meat, and poultry, eggs, honey, maple syrup, coffee, a wide variety of breads and bakery items, herbs, hand-crafted artisan products such as jewelry, birdhouses, body care, and pottery. Organic and naturally-grown offerings are also available.

"More than just another chance to grab food, the farmers market promotes healthy living and builds a sense of community," said Emily Griswold, the Chelsea Farmers Market manager. "Servicing the surrounding towns and villages, our market safely brings together friends and neighbors from the 5 Healthy Towns -- Chelsea, Dexter, Grass Lake, Manchester, and Stockbridge -- to stock up on nutritious food and support local businesses."

Beginning in April, online orders can be made at www.chelseafarmersmkt.org, Monday thru Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Online orders can be picked up on Saturdays in April, November, and December, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the 5H Foundation Office, located at 14800 E. Old US 12 Hwy in Chelsea. For the remainder of the season (May - October), online order pick-ups can be made at the Saturday market location, Palmer Commons, from 10 a.m. to noon.

In-person outdoor markets will also be available on Wednesdays and Saturdays, beginning May 1. Similar to last year, a number of safety protocols will be in place at each outdoor market. This includes required masking for all patrons, physical distancing, designated and clearly marked entrance and exit points, and products will only be handled by vendors.

Outdoor Market Wednesday

Where: Chelsea State Bank, 1010 S. Main St., near the corner of Old US 12 and M-52.

When: Each Wednesday from 1 - 5 p.m. through the end of October.

Outdoor Market Saturday

Where: Palmer Commons, 222 S. Main St. in Chelsea

When: Each Saturday from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. through the end of October.

The market is supported in part by the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which allows Bridge Cards to be used in exchange for Bridge Card Tokens to purchase food items. The market also participates in the Double Up Food Bucks program, which matches every dollar of SNAP with a FREE dollar to be spent on fresh fruits and vegetables.

The farmers market is a program of St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea. It is sponsored by the hospital and The Chelsea Friends and Family Wellness Coalition and is a member of the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce and The Five Healthy Towns Foundation.

To learn more about what to expect each week at the farmers market, please e-mail coordinator@chelseafarmersmkt.org, visit the website at www.chelseafarmersmkt.org or visit the Chelsea Farmers Market Facebook page. For local businesses interested in becoming a vendor, please visit https://chelseafarmersmkt.org/become-a-vendor/.

Photo: Facebook