Adult Learners Institute Welcomes New Office Manager

Community News

At its March 25 meeting, the ALI Board voted unanimously to hire Crystal Cabose as its new Office Manager replacing Carolyn Smith. Crystal’s 17 years of work for Habitat for Humanity in various leadership and service positions on behalf of underserved populations has provided her with experience in grant writing, program development and fundraising as well as with the technology used by ALI. For the next few months, she will be “shadowing” Carolyn as she becomes comfortable with ALI’s procedures and unique clientele.

Carolyn’s ability to manage the many issues that ALI presents, and to do so with grace and good humor will be missed. She leaves behind the memory not merely of an employee but of a treasured friend.