Chelsea Hospital's Spring Music Series

Community News

Chelsea Hospital has announced its Spring 2024 Music Series, starting with a performance of Americana music featuring the renowned MacDonald Brothers. The event is scheduled for Sunday, April 21, 2024, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Chelsea Hospital Main Entrance Atrium. All are invited, with a special welcome to our neighbors at the Chelsea Senior Center, for a memorable afternoon of music and entertainment.

Keep in mind, the April concert is just the beginning. Mark your calendars for the continuation of the Music Series with additional performances on Sunday, May 19, and Sunday, June 9, 2024.

This series is free and open to the public.

Photo by Doug Marrin