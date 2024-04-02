Final Call to Secure Your Tickets for Ballet Chelsea's Enchanting Performance of Cinderella

Community News

Time is ticking as Ballet Chelsea's captivating performance of Cinderella approaches. Prepare to be swept away into a world of magic and elegance on April 20 at 7 pm and April 21 at 2 pm at Chelsea High School.

Photo courtesy of Bessom Photography

But the magic doesn't stop there! Ballet Chelsea is thrilled to offer an immersive experience with Cinderella Tea at the Ballet Chelsea Studio on April 7 at 2 pm, while open company rehearsals are happening live for Cinderella. (Note: the tea is Sunday only)

Photo courtesy of Alexis Morris

Under the visionary direction of Artistic Director Michelle Quenon, Ballet Chelsea's talented dancers bring the classic fairytale of Cinderella to life. This timeless story of hope, kindness, and the triumph of love over adversity will spellbind audiences of all ages. With breathtaking choreography, exquisite costumes, and a captivating musical score, this production promises to captivate hearts and inspire imaginations. Listen to a JTV interview with Mary Waldron, Costume Designer, and Michelle Quenon at this link to learn more about the production and, specifically, the costumes.

"We are overjoyed to bring the timeless tale of Cinderella to life on stage," said Michelle Quenon, Ballet Chelsea's Artistic Director. "This cherished narrative resonates with audiences of all ages, embodying themes of kindness, courage, and the enduring belief in the extraordinary. We have 60 talented dancers and a dedicated creative team, and we have crafted a production that promises to enchant and inspire."

Take your chance to experience the magic of Ballet Chelsea's Cinderella. Secure your tickets now for performances on April 20 at 7 pm and April 21 at 2 pm at Chelsea High School and for the Cinderella Tea on April 7 at 2 pm at Ballet Chelsea Studio. Tickets are available online at www.balletchelsea.org/tickets/.

For more information about Ballet Chelsea and its upcoming performances and classes, visit

www.balletchelsea.org.