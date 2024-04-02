CDL & Serendipity Celebrate Literacy, Dialog, and Community

Community News

Do you love to read? Can you get lost for hours in your local bookstore or library? You will not want to miss the upcoming literary events in Chelsea. On April 16, Chelsea District Library (CDL) and Serendipity Books are working together to celebrate a love of reading. Inspired by the Michigan Library Association’s (MLA) Read-In at the State Capitol, CDL and Serendipity Books invite all of our community to stop by the McKune Room at the library between 3–6pm. Bring a favorite book, or choose from the many available to borrow. We will have tea and decaf coffee to enjoy as you read.

MLA shares this message about April 16’s Read-In: “We hope you will consider joining the Michigan Library Association and bookstores from throughout Michigan—'for the love of reading'—as we express our shared love of books, libraries, and bookstores, and celebrate the right to read...anyone and everyone is invited to attend the READ-IN. Please no signs, no demonstrations, no political agenda, just a love of reading your favorite book."

Following the Read-In, join CDL librarians and Michelle Tuplin, owner of Serendipity Books, for a very special Hometown Book Club on April 17. This month we will be reading and discussing Independence

by Dr. Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni. Independence revolves around three sisters in Calcutta during India's struggle for independence from British colonial rule and was praised by Kirkus as “deeply felt” and a “moving depiction of family life.” Dr. Divakaruni is one of three authors visiting Chelsea on April 20 for the 16th annual Midwest Literary Walk. More information about the Midwest Literary Walk and Hometown Book Club is available at chelseadistrictlibrary.org.