Chelsea Senior Center Seeks Executive Director

By STN Staff

The Chelsea Senior Center (CSC) has officially announced it is seeking a new Executive Director following the retirement announcement of current director Bill O’Reilly. CSC is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life and well-being of area seniors and their families by providing vital programs, resources, and services aimed at promoting healthy aging.

The role of Executive Director encompasses a broad range of responsibilities. The appointed individual will oversee staff and operations, serve as the primary liaison for business and community matters, and report directly to the CSC Board of Directors (BOD). Key responsibilities include leading the center towards its long-term vision, fiscal oversight of operations, leading fundraising efforts, supervising and training staff, maintaining cooperative relationships with other organizations, and ensuring the organization's compliance with required insurance coverages.

Candidates interested in the position are expected to bring exceptional interpersonal skills, a deep understanding and compassion for the senior community, strong leadership capabilities, and a robust background in non-profit management or a related field. The position demands proficiency in budgetary and accounting principles, project management, strategic planning, and technology tools, including social media. Applicants should possess a Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience, with a preference for those holding a Master’s degree in a related discipline. Additional requirements include a valid Michigan driver’s license and desirable certifications in CPR, AED, and first aid.

The physical demands of the job are typical of an office environment but also include the ability to engage in physical activities such as standing, walking, and lifting up to 50 pounds. The CSC is committed to inclusivity and encourages candidates who may need accommodations to apply.

Applications are to be submitted on-line via the following link: https://recruiting.paylocity.com/Recruiting/Jobs/Details/2342012