Three shows in one with classic themes and characters at each turn, the Chelsea High School Theatre Guild’s upcoming shows expect to be must-see.

The Chelsea High School Theatre Guild presents “The House of Atreus.” The shows are scheduled for April 13-14.

The CHS Theatre Guild describes the production this way:

“Three Classical Greek shows in one, this production follows the trials and devastation of descendants of Tantalus. Abridged versions of Hecuba by Eurpides, Agamemnon by Aeschylus, and Electra by Sophocles. Join us as Hecuba seeks revenge for her son's early death, Agamemnon comes home from the Trojan War to meet a hero's fate, and Electra leads a coup against her own family. In each succeeding generation, the House of Atreus was plagued by corruption, curses, and betrayal. This cycle of never-ending, bloody retribution ultimately ended only with one soul, who accepted the guilt and sought to make amends for his crime. By the eyes of Polymestor, the mind of Cassandra, and the hands of Orestes, join us for a tale woven by the Fates.”

Tish Grudzinski and Anna Carter during rehearsal. photo courtesy of the CHS Theatre Guild

The cast and crew have been hard at work getting ready and they're welcoming the community to come see the results inside the Ron Mead Auditorium at CHS.

The CHS auditorium is at 740 North Freer Road, and the shows are set for 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 13th and at 3 p.m. on Sunday April 14th. Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for Students.

Here is the Ticket Link: https://gofan.co/app/school/MI9914_1

To learn more about the cast and crew, go to https://www.facebook.com/chstheatreguild/

Tish Grudzinski and Spade Berry act out a scene during rehearsal. photo courtesy of the CHS Theatre Guild