Chelsea Senior Center: Spotlight on April Events

Community News

Chelsea Senior Center’s calendar of activities, programs and services features more than 200 opportunities every month for members and the community at large to explore. In April? There are even more activities to experience.

The annual Chelsea Expo on April 13, a family-friendly, free community event for all ages, features local businesses, nonprofits, crafters and artisans. Arrive hungry to enjoy the “best-ever” bake sale, which is not to be missed. Homemade fresh-baked treats will be for sale to benefit Chelsea Senior Center (CSC). Chelsea School District will also offer lunch and snack options for sale in the cafeteria. Expo hours are 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

New in April is Chelsea Senior Center’s “Moment for Me: A Caregiver Support Group. Starting April 10 at 11:00 a.m., Moment for Me will be every other Wednesday and facilitated by Ginnie Hartman, MA, Licensed Professional Counselor. The group is open to family caregivers who need a break and can benefit from the support of others with similar changes in their lives. Caregivers are welcome to bring their loved ones who will benefit from the safe and nurturing environment of CSC’s Ease the Day adult day program while building a support network. CSC Ease the Day program staff and volunteers will be on hand to engage and encourage loved ones for an hour or so in another room. There is no cost to participate in either program; however, donations are always welcome. Pre-registration is required for respite care. To register, please contact CSC by phone or email.

On April 17 at 1:00 p.m., you are invited to the “Show and Tell: Writing Memories” Open House to hear stories written by members of our monthly Writers Group. Enjoy listening and get inspired to join the group each month to work on your own stories.

A special theatrical performance called Solo Acts hits the stage at the Washington Street Education Center auditorium on April 18 at 1:00 p.m. This theatrical compilation and community conversation combines storytelling and theatre to illuminate the complexity, challenges, opportunities and visibility of solo agers. This is a free event. Register with CSC to reserve your seat.

As a prelude to the Midwest Literary Walk, on April 19 at 12:30 p.m., Author Roz Chast, a New Yorker cartoonist and memoirist, will be at Chelsea Senior Center for a reading, Q&A, and book signing of her comic memoir, Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant. Copies of the book will be available for sale onsite by Serendipity Books. All attendees will be entered into a drawing to win a free signed book courtesy of Chelsea District Library. Register with CSC to reserve your seat.

Additionally, this month’s Travel Trips include an overnight adventure to Kentucky for the Ark Encounter on April 23-24. Looking ahead, May’s outing is to a Detroit Tigers game, followed by overnight getaways in June to Mackinac Island for the Lilac Festival and Cornell’s Turkeyville Dinner Theatre to see Escanaba in Da Moonlight. June’s day trip is to the Kelsey Museum. Each travel outing has an associated cost.

These events are available to our members and the community. For participation and access to Chelsea Senior Center’s 200 activities every month, there is a $25 annual membership fee. Please note that scholarships are always available to cover the membership fee.