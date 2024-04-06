Chelsea Lacrosse Off to Slow Start

The Chelsea lacrosse team dropped a hard-fought 9-6 decision to Holt Thursday night to fall to 0-3 on the season.

The Bulldogs and Rams would battle back-and-forth through three periods, but Holt pulled away in the fourth for the win.

Holt took an early 1-0 lead, but Braden Kennedy found the net to even things at 1-1.

The Rams took a 2-1 lead late in the second, but Chelsea would even things up once again early in the second when Cade Ahlstrom beat the Rams goaltender.

Holt scored two straight for a 4-2 lead before Myles Bieber struck and Ahlstrom sored his second of the game to knot things up at 4-4.

The Rams would once again retake the lead with a goal just before halftime to a 5-4 lead at the break.

Kennedy scored his second of the game and Ahlstrom recorded his hat trick to even things at six in the third, but the Rams struck again for a 7-6 lead after three.

Chelsea struggled in the fourth and could not find the net as the Rams pulled away with two more goals for the 9-6 win.

The Bulldogs had a rough time earlier in the week when East Lansing came to town and rolled to a 14-0 win over Chelsea.

