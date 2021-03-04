CPD Weekly Report 03-03-21

From Chelsea Police Department

######

Incident #: 21-346

Location: 100 block of N. Main Street

Date: February 27, 2021

Time: 7:04 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers responded to the 100 block of N. Main Street for the report of a domestic assault that had taken place. Upon arrival, the officer met with the victim who stated that she had gotten into an argument with her live-in boyfriend and he had assaulted her and proceeded to lock her out of the apartment. The victim had visible injuries to her face and neck.

The suspect a 35-year-old Chelsea man was refusing to come to the door. After some time being on the scene, the officers were finally able to get the suspect to answer the door and he let the officer in the apartment. The officers gathered statements from all of the parties involved and at the conclusion placed the suspect under arrest for Domestic Assault.

The suspect was transported to the Chelsea Police Department where he was processed and fingerprinted and then was transported to the Washtenaw County Jail. On February 28th the case was reviewed by the Prosecutor’s office and a 6-count warrant was authorized. On February 28th the suspect was arraigned from jail on the charges.

######

Incident #: 21-345

Location: 200 block E. Middle Street

Date: February 27, 2021

Time: 5:28 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers were dispatched to the 200 block of E. Middle Street for the report of a domestic disturbance complaint. While en route to the scene one of the officers observed one of the parties involved walking on foot on Van Buren street. The officer stopped and made contact with the male subject; who stated that he had been sleeping and had awoken to being punched in the head by his estranged girlfriend.

The male subject had visible injuries to the right side of his face. The male subject said that he made an attempt to evade the punches and ran out of the house. The subject was advised to have a seat in the patrol vehicle while the officers responded to the incident location to speak with the other involved party. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with the female subject who stated that she had been in bed and her estranged boyfriend had punched her in the head while she was in bed.

The female subject had a visible injury to her hands and her right hand appeared to possibly be broken. An ambulance was requested to respond to the scene for a medical evaluation. The female subject stated that the injuries to her hand occurred when she was blocking the punches being thrown at her. The female subject was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

The male subject was released and allowed to go to his residence in Jackson and advised that the case in its entirety would be submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review. The Prosecutor would review and determine if any charges would be authorized against either of the parties involved.

######

Incident #: 21-327

Location: 900 block of S. Main Street

Date: 2/24/2021

Time: 4:45 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was dispatched to take a complaint of larceny. The complainant stated that they were cleaning their car and had clipped their washable floor mats from the vehicle on the wall and proceeded to clean their car. The complainant stated they finished cleaning their car and went to retrieve the floor mats but they were gone. The complainant did not see them laying anywhere nearby.

At the time of the report, there was no information available on a potential suspect(s) who may have taken the floor mats. The case was closed pending any further investigative leads.