Rick Taylor Recognized by Reinhart Realtors 5 Years in a Row What It Takes To Sell Your Home

From D&B Strategic Marketing

Rick Taylor is embarking upon his 20th year at Charles Reinhart Realtors with well-deserved recognition and awards. Taylor received the #1 Individual Realtor award for the 5th consecutive year; he is the recipient of the Charles Reinhart Realtors President's Award for the 18th successive year and has maintained his ranking among the top 1% of Sales Nationwide. These awards are reflective of Taylor's experience in selling and buying homes for people.

Selling a house can be a complicated process. A trusted Realtor can help you at every stage, from preparing your house for sale to determining the best price in today's market. Buying and selling a home is one of the most important financial investments for most people during their lifetime. Taylor shared the following critical items and essential steps to consider when engaging a qualified Realtor.

When a property is marketed with a Realtor’s help, they will prescreen and accompany qualified prospects through your home and property. A significant consideration as we work our way through the lingering effects of COVID-19.

Consider the scale of your transaction. As highlighted above, selling your home is one of the most significant financial decisions most of us make. As reported by the Ann Arbor Area Board Of Realtors®, in 2020, the average home sold for $342,000 in Chelsea and $474,000 in Ann Arbor. Consider the relatively small cost of hiring a Realtor versus the potential risk of not hiring one. It's smart to find a professional to help sell your home, just as you would employ a CPA to help with tax-related questions and a lawyer for legal services.

Consider that Realtors spend their own money on marketing and advertising, photographers, and listing sites.

They manage the offer and counteroffer process, especially in overheated competitive markets.

They also ensure that the transaction has legs from various vantage points, not the least of which is financial efficacy.

Buying or selling a home can be a very prolonged, taxing, and emotional part of the process for both buyers and sellers. A seasoned Realtor like Rick Taylor can provide reassurance. You know Rick Taylor for his support of the local community and the real estate signs that say SOLD! Contact him directly to learn more www.ricktaylorrealestate.com., (734)-223-5656.

Photos courtesy of D&B Strategic Marketing