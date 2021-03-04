St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea Among World's Best According to Newsweek

From St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea

St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea appeared on the 2021 list of Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals, which was released online today on the publication's website. St. Joe's Chelsea was ranked the second-best hospital in the state of Michigan according to the report. This is the second year in a row that St. Joe's Chelsea has been recognized with the prestigious award, which is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., a statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

"To be recognized again this year as one of the 'world's best' reinforces the pride we all have in our hospital and our ability to deliver high-quality care to local communities," said Nancy Graebner, president of St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea. "Here in Chelsea, our patients love the calming, personalized feel of our small-town community hospital, but they also recognize and appreciate that the medical care and services they receive are second to none. I would also like to congratulate Michigan Medicine, our joint venture partner in St. Joe's Chelsea, and St. Joe's Ann Arbor for also making this year's 'World's Best Hospitals' list."

Newsweek and Statista developed a complex methodology to ensure the quality and validity of the ranking. Three data sources were used for the evaluation:

Hospital recommendations from peers: an international online survey that included more than 74,000 doctors, hospital managers & health care professionals.

Patient experience: surveys measuring patient satisfaction with hospitals.

Medical KPIs: patient safety, hygiene measures, and quality of treatment.

The World’s Best Hospitals 2021 recognizes the best medical institutions across 25 countries: USA, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Switzerland, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Israel, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Thailand, Italy, Brazil, India, Spain, Mexico, Poland, Austria, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

About St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea

St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea (SJMC) is a not-for-profit joint venture hospital, whose partners are Saint Joseph Mercy Health System, a member of the national Catholic health care system Trinity Health based in Livonia, Mich., and Michigan Medicine, the academic medical center of the University of Michigan. Founded in 1970, SJMC is nationally recognized for both quality of care and patient satisfaction by national ranking organization Press Ganey and is accredited by the Joint Commission. SJMC employs more than 1,200 individuals with a medical staff of approximately 700 physicians. Key services include robust medical and surgical service lines, eight operating rooms, a 24-hour emergency department, and senior emergency room, a state-of-the-art cancer center, a physical medicine, and rehabilitation department, a comprehensive head pain treatment unit, and behavioral health services.

For additional information about SJMC, please visit www.stjoeschelsea.org.

Photo courtesy of St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea