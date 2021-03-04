Chelsea Hockey Blanks Rival Dexter

The Chelsea hockey team took a commanding lead in the SEC White standings after blanking rival Dexter 4-0 Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs (8-0-1 in the SEC) sit atop the league standings with 17 points. Dexter, Jackson, and Pinckney are all sitting with six points each. The Pirates have been forced to sit out for the past 10 days due to Covid shutdown from a player on another team playing in a game against the Pirates and then testing positive for the virus. It is doubtful that the Pirates will be able to make up all of its scheduled league contests.

Devin McIntyre's big night helped lift the Bulldogs past the Dreadnaughts (3-3 in the SEC). He finished up with the three-goal hat trick to give him a team leading 11 goals on the season.

Keegan Montgomery put Chelsea up 1-0 in the first with an even-strength goal with 3:56 left in the first.

McIntyre took over from there. He scored a power-play goal with 11:17 left in the second and found the net for his second of the night with just over two minutes left in the second for a 3-0 Chelsea lead.

The Bulldogs wrapped up the scoring in the third when McIntyre netted his third of the night with 6:45 left in the game.

Tyler Valik assisted on two of McIntyre's goals, while Brendan Westcott, Corbin Steele, Michael Jones, and Brandon Davila added one assist each.

Byron Bayer stopped 16 shots in net for Chelsea to earn the shutout, while Amanda Crundwell made 23 saves in net for Dexter.