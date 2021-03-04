Chelsea Clips Adrian, League Leading Pinckney Next

A showdown for the top spot in the SEC White is now set after the Chelsea basketball team slipped by Adrian 59-55 Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs host the Pirates in a battle for the lead in the SEC White at the halfway point of the season Thursday night. Pinckney is 4-0 and Chelsea 4-1 in the White entering Thursday night showdown.

The Chelsea-Adrian game was close throughout and came down to some key free throw shooting by the Bulldogs in the final quarter.

The Bulldogs hit six of ten free throws in the final quarter to help hold of the Maples for the win.

Chelsea took a 16-12 lead in the first behind a pair of triples by Lucas Hanifan.

Jordan Fansler sparked the Bulldogs in the second with eight points as Chelsea took a 35-29 lead at the half.

Fansler would add seven more points in the third to help the Bulldogs extend the lead to 49-40 after three, but the Maples were not done.

Adrian would make a run in the fourth to make the game close, but the Bulldogs free throw shooting sealed the win in the end.

Fansler finished with a team high 20 points, while Hanifan finished 11.

Jayden Woody chipped in with 10 points, Ben Strzyzewski five, Joey Cabana four, Carter, Alexander, Dom Guthre, Matt Blanton, and Jacob Stephens two each.