Lady Bulldogs Remain Perfect in SEC White

There was no doubt from the start that the Chelsea girls' basketball team was not looking past Adrian Tuesday night as the Bulldogs dominated from the start and rolled past the Maples 61-7 to remain undefeated in the SEC White.

Chelsea dominated from the start by taking a 16-4 lead after one quarter and never looking back. The Bulldogs led 5-4 and closed the quarter on an 11-0 run to take the commanding lead.

The run would not end there as Bulldogs held the Maples scoreless in the second and third quarters for a 38-0 run and a 53-4 lead after three. Adrian would not score again until early in the fourth.

Ten of 12 Bulldogs scored on the night with Morgan Majeske leading the way with 11 points.

Emily McCalla finished with nine points, while Meghan McCalla and Andrea Kowalski each added eight.

Leila Wells and Grace Lane each scored six points, Sarah Kennings five, Ella Day and Klara Kuebler three each, and Jessica Emmert two.