CPD Weekly Report 04-09-24

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 24-1052

Location: 700 block of S. Main Street

Date: April 1, 2024

Time: 2:38 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer met with the complainant in the 700 block of S. Main Street. The complainant stated that sometime between 7:00 am and 12:55 pm, the complainant’s wallet had gone missing. The complainant went on to say that she received a text notification at 12:55 pm requesting authorization for a credit card purchase at an electronics retailer. The complainant stated that she contacted her financial institution and declined the charge. The complainant stated that a short time later, she was notified that a second identical charge attempt had been made using one of her other credit cards. At the time of the report, it was not believed that there had been any successful purchases using the stolen credit cards, and there had not been any monetary loss.

Incident #: 24-1056

Location: 600 block of S. Main Street

Date: April 1, 2024

Time: 6:27 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was assigned an identity theft complaint from a complainant who had come into the Chelsea Police Department lobby. The complainant stated that they had recently been notified by a collection agency that they owed a large amount of money stemming from an unpaid utility bill in Texas. The complainant stated that they had lived in Chelsea for decades and had never lived in Texas. At the time of the report there was no further information available on the identity of the suspect who had reportedly opened up the original account. The case was closed pending any further investigative leads on the identity of the suspect.

Incident #: 24-1067

Location: 1100 block of S. Main Street

Date: April 2, 2024

Time: 5:15 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 1100 block of S. Main Street for the report of a retail fraud complaint. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant, who stated that a male subject had come into the business, and while shopping, the suspect had placed a power tool set in the cart. The complainant stated that the suspect then began pushing the cart towards the exit and then grabbed the toolset out of the cart and quickly left the store. The complainant stated that the suspect was observed getting into a maroon in color Chrysler or Dodge minivan. The case remains open pending further investigation into the identity of the suspect.

Incident #: 24-1068

Location: 1400 block of Auston Lane

Date: April 2, 2024

Time: 7:56 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer responded to the 1400 block of Auston Lane for the report of a fraud complaint. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant, who stated that he had been communicating with a person online for an extended period of time. The complainant stated that he had been asked to send a large amount of money to a family member of the person he had been communicating with. The complainant stated that he sent the money using Apple Pay, and then suddenly, the complainant was no longer able to reach any of the parties involved. The case remains open pending further investigation into the identity of the suspect.