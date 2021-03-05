Chelsea Wrestling Moves to 10-1 with SEC Quad Sweep

The Chelsea wrestling team picked up three more league wins Tuesday night and improved to 10-1 on the season, leaving the Bulldogs on top of the SEC White standings with just a week left in the regular season.

The Bulldogs once again benefitted from numerous voids in the three wins.

They defeated Ann Arbor Pioneer 75-0, Ypsilanti Lincoln 72-12, and Monroe 69-6.

Dalton Grabarczyk won three matches to lead the Bulldogs. He won the best match of the night when he trailed 4-0 and came back to get a pin with 28 seconds left in the match.

Elijah Ratliff and Victor Radu picked up a pair of wins for Chelsea.

Single wins went to Nick Garza, Zach Byerly, AJ Tokarski, Lucas Racine, Cole Munson, and Daniel Garza.