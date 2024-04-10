Chelsea Baseball Picks Up First Win

Cover- STN File Photo

After dropping a pair of tough games to Ypsilanti Lincoln, the Chelsea baseball team picked up its first win of the season with an 11-1 mercy of Jackson Northwest Tuesday night.

Luke Anstead overcome a little bit of wildness on the mound but battled through to strike out five and allow two hits in four innings of work to pick up the win for Chelsea.

Mason Meads doubled in a run to put the Bulldogs on top 1-0 in the first and Max Herter singled in a run to make it 2-0 in the third.

A big five run fourth inning blew the game open with Jason Robertson and Herter picking up RBI singles to push the lead to 7-0.

The Mounties got one back in the bottom of the fourth, but Chelsea answered with four in the top of the fifth. The big blow of the inning was a two-run double by Logan Hoyt-Tracy.

Robertson finished with two hits and three RBI, while Herter had two hits and two RBI. Hoyt-Tracy finished with a double and two RBI and Jimmy Sciackitano a hit and two runs scored.

The Bulldogs battled back in the nightcap to earn a 8-8 tie that was called after five innings due to darkness.

Chelsea scored four in the fourth to take a 6-2 lead, but the Mounties roared back with six runs in the bottom of the inning for an 8-6 lead.

Three walked and a hit batter with nobody out pushed a run across for the Bulldogs to cut the lead to 8-7, but they would only get one more run with a sacrifice fly to tie it at 8-8.

Northwest went down in order in the fifth and the game was called.

Will McCalla led the offense with two hits and an RBI, while Sciackitano had a double and two RBI. Herter had a hit and two runs scored and Calvin Decker a hit and run scored.