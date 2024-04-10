Chelsea Track and Field Teams Sweep Adrian in SEC White Opener

It was a history making night and a pair of wins over Adrian was the cherry on top for the Chelsea track and field teams Tuesday night.

History was made when Jacob Nelson became the first wheelchair athlete in the state of Michigan to team with his peers in an event when he anchored the 4x100 with the JV team.

He teamed with Ronan King, Kevin Rinderknecht, and Jason Zander, who handed the baton to Nelson by placing it in a special cup strapped to the back of his wheelchair.

Nelson also competed in the 100, 200, and 400 races for the Bulldogs.

Jason Zander hands the baton to Jacob Nelson. Photo by Dawn McCann

The boys' team defeated Adrian 86-51.

Connell Alford won the 1600 and 3200 races and place second in the 800 to lead the Bulldogs.

Chelsea won three out of the four relays with Regan Plank, Ethan Collins, Caden Steele, and Gibson Ichesco winning the 4x100, AJ Smith, Steele, Augustus Wehrly, and Kai Ziolkowski, the 4x200, and Beckett Boos, Wehrly, Ziolkowski, and Jackson Dell winning the 4x400.

Boos and Wehrly finished one-two in the 400.

JJ Turnbow was second in the long jump and second in the high jump, while freshman Quinton Carradine was second in the 100 hurdles and won the high jump.

The sprinters had a banner day with Plank and Ichesco finishing first and second in the 100, Ziolkowski and Smith going one-two in the 200.

The throwers fought hard with Chase Maihofer and Carl Peterson scoring in the discus

and Auden Howard and Indiana Hurst scoring in the shot put.

Nolan Fleszar and Chala Campbell took second and third in the pole vault, securing key

points for the squad.

"Adrian is a tough opponent and every year our dual meet with them

is very competitive," Coach David Slusser said. "We have had some incredible meets with them in the past 15 years or so. I was pleased with the enthusiasm the team showed throughout the meet and how they were able to focus and turn in some great performances."

The girls were dominant with a 109-27 win over the Maples.

● Anna Brant won the shot and discus throws. Her discus throw was a

personal record.

● Claire Ashe placed 3rd in shot and 2nd in discus. These were both

strong throws for her.

● We swept the high jump: Kennedy Anderson 1st, Madeline Collins

2nd and Braiden Scheffler 3rd.

● We swept the pole vault: Karlie Van Remortel 1st, Lily Paddock 2nd,

and Lissa Krueger 3rd.

● We swept the 100m hurdles: Leila Wells 1st, Aleeah Wells 2nd, and

India Barney 3rd.

● We swept the 100m dash: Carley Grabarczyk 1st, Elsa Baize 2nd,

and Addie Howard 3rd.

● Natalia DeMea placed 2nd in the 1600m with a solid time.

● In the 400m dash, Brianna Wenzel placed 1st and Caitlin Ash placed

3rd. Each running a personal best time for the season.

● In the 300m hurdles, Leila Wells placed 1st and Aleeah Wells placed

2nd.

● In the 800m run, Ceci Bayer placed 1st and Sam Bieber placed 2nd

each with fast times.

● Seren Angus ran a strong 3200m race and placed 2nd.

● The 4x100, 4x200, and 4x400 all won their races with fast times for

the beginning of the season

Photos by Dawn McCann