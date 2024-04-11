Chelsea MI
4-11-2024 1:37pm

Weekly Road Work, Apr 15-21

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Ann Arbor N. Earhart Pl, off Plymouth Rd Road closure April 15 - 16 (delayed start)
Ann Arbor, Northfield Joy Rd between Whitmore Lake Rd and Earhart Rd Daytime road closure April 15 - April 30
Ann Arbor, Pittsfield Clark Rd between WCC driveway and Golfside Rd Intermittent lane closures April 15 - June 1
Ann Arbor, Superior Dixboro Rd between Plymouth Rd and M-14 Intermittent lane restrictions April 19 - 23 (delayed Start)
Augusta Hitchingham Rd between Willow Rd and Talladay Rd Intermittent lane restrictions April 17 - 18
Augusta Macey Rd between Tuttle Hill Rd and Bunton Rd Road closure April 15 - 20
County-wide Various Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Mar. 18 - April 30
Dexter N. Territorial Rd between west of Dexter Town Hall Rd and Toma Rd Road closure Feb. 29 - May 31 (extended)
Dexter Dexter Town Hall Rd at the intersection of N. Territorial Rd Road closure Feb. 29 - May 31 (extended)
Dexter Donner Rd between Island Lake Rd and Colby Rd Intermittent lane restrictions April 15 - 17
Dexter Colby Rd between Riker Rd and Dexter Townhall Rd Intermittent lane restrictions April 16 - 19
Lima, Scio Parker Rd between Scio Church Rd and Liberty Rd Road closure April 17 - 18
Lodi, Scio Scio Church Rd between Zeeb Rd and Wagner Rd Daytime lane closure April 15 - 19
Lyndon Bowdish Rd between Worden Rd and Roepke Rd Daytime road closure April 12 - 16
Manchester Austin Rd between Grossman Rd and Wald Strasse St Road closure April 17 - 18
Pittsfield Intersection of Ellsworth Rd & Oak Valley Dr Intermittent lane restrictions April 15 - 26 (delayed start)
Pittsfield Hogback Rd between M-17 and Clark Rd Intermittent lane restrictions Week of April 15
Pittsfield Platt Rd between Textile Rd and Ellsworth Rd Intermittent lane restrictions April 9 - 17
Scio Huron River Dr between Zeeb Rd and E Delhi Rd Intermittent lane closures Mar. 25 - Sept. 1
Scio Jackson Rd between Myrtle Ave and Parkland Plaza Lane restrictions April 4 - 21
Scio Miller Rd at the intersection of Zeeb Rd Road closure April 15 - July 8
Scio Zeeb Rd at the intersection of Miller Rd Road closure April 15 - July 8
Superior Warren Rd between Berry Rd and Gotfredson Rd Road closure Jan. 26 - TBD
Webster N. Territorial Rd at the intersection of Webster Church Rd Lane closure April 15 - May 31
Webster Webster Church Rd at the intersection of N. Territorial Rd Road closure April 15 - May 31
