University of Michigan's Runway of Dreams Club Presents: The 2024 Adaptive Runway Show

The University of Michigan's Runway of Dreams Club is thrilled to announce its upcoming event, the 2024 Adaptive Runway Show. Set to take place on April 20th from 7:00 to 9:00 pm at the Michigan Union's Rogel Ballroom, this fashion event promises to showcase the latest in adaptive clothing lines from top brands including Seven7 Adaptive Jeans and Target, among others.

The Adaptive Runway Show aims to celebrate inclusivity and diversity in fashion by highlighting designs specifically tailored to individuals with disabilities. By featuring leading adaptive clothing lines, the event seeks to promote accessibility and empowerment within the fashion industry.

Attendees can expect a dynamic and inspiring evening filled with innovative designs and empowering performances. From adaptive denim to stylish everyday wear, the runway will showcase a diverse range of clothing options designed to meet the unique needs of individuals with disabilities.

Tickets for the event are free of charge, as the organizers are committed to making the Adaptive Runway Show accessible to all. However, donations are welcomed and encouraged to support future initiatives of the Runway of Dreams Club. Attendees are strongly encouraged to reserve their tickets as soon as possible to ensure adequate planning for the event.

For more information and to reserve tickets, please visit the link here.