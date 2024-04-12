Multiple Bomb Threats Investigated in Washtenaw County

Three separate bomb threats were reported in Washtenaw County this week, prompting investigations and security measures by local authorities. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office provided updates on the incidents via social media, all related to the Ann Arbor Marriott Ypsilanti at Eagle Crest and Eastern Michigan University.

The first threat occurred on April 7, 2024, around 8:00 AM, targeting the Ann Arbor Marriott Ypsilanti where the Furry Con convention was being held. An email was sent to a local news outlet claiming that explosive devices had been placed around the hotel. Law enforcement officers, including K-9 units trained in explosive detection, conducted a comprehensive search of the hotel premises. No explosives were found, and the area was declared safe by 12:30 PM that afternoon. Initially, a suspect was apprehended in California; however, further investigations confirmed that this individual was not involved in the threat and was subsequently released.

Two days later, on April 9, the Sheriff’s Office received multiple emails stating that bombs had been placed not only at the same Marriott hotel but also in three dormitory buildings at Eastern Michigan University. Searches were conducted at all mentioned locations, and again, no explosives were detected.

The most recent communication came on April 11, where additional emails were received by the Sheriff's Office. These messages warned of the potential for future bomb threats but did not specify any particular locations or details.

The ongoing investigations aim to trace the origins of these threats, as law enforcement continues efforts to ensure the safety and security of the community. The Sheriff’s Office has not identified any suspects in connection with the April 9 and April 11 threats. These incidents highlight the challenges and responsiveness required by local authorities to manage and mitigate potential threats to public safety. The Sheriff's Office remains vigilant, working closely with other law enforcement agencies to monitor and respond to any further developments in the situation.