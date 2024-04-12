Chelsea Storyteller Steve Daut’s Martian Chronicles of Life Set for May 4

Community News

Chelsea storyteller Steve Daut will be performing his one-man show on May 4, 7pm, at the Ypsilanti Performance Space, 219 N. Adams Street, Ypsilanti. Elements of this show have been performed around the country, including at the International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough, TN, and in Mexico.

The show is Daut's true coming-of-age chronicle, told in four stories. When you grow up without a father you become a Ray Bradbury Martian, absorbing the experience and perceptions of everyone you meet. This spoken word performance follows one man’s journey through life, and wisdom gained from unlikely sources: a German grandfather with a twinkle in his eye, a high school principal who makes a terrible mistake, a Bojangles character, an old drunk in a ramshackle house, a man long dead who built a mansion and founded a city. Told with humor and heart, this one-man show is a series of stories that remind us that sometimes, to become who we truly are, it takes a village – and then some. Saturday, May 4, 7-8:30 pm. The Ypsilanti Performance Space, 218 N. Adams, Ypsilanti, MI. Doors open at 6:30.

Steve Daut has been performing in various venues for over 35 years. Onstage credits include magic, sketch and stand-up comedy, improvisation, storytelling, and MC work. He found a true home with storytelling that has been his focus since 2014. Steve is a graduate of the Second City and the Purple Rose Theatre Actor-Director Lab. His book of short story adaptations, Telling Twain, received Honors from the 2020 Storytelling World Awards. Whether telling folk tales, tall tales, personal stories or Mark Twain adaptations, Steve brings quirky characters to stage, often finding wisdom in the most unlikely places.