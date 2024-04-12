"Duet in Many Colors" Showcases Vibrant Artistic Expressions at Gallery 100

Community News

Gallery 100 proudly announces its upcoming exhibition, "Duet in Many Colors," featuring the captivating works of Lindsey Dahl and Nancy McKay. This dynamic duo will grace Gallery 100 with their vivid interpretations of the natural world from May 4 to June 23.

Lindsey Dahl's art bursts with color and texture, evoking a sense of wonder. Her expressive brushstrokes bring to life the animals and landscapes of rural Michigan, inspired by her profound interactions with wildlife. “Experience with animals, both wild and domestic, has a profound influence on the way I view my subjects. The beautiful yet brutal, hilarious, and heartbreaking ways of nature constantly inspire me”, said Lindsey. She primarily works with acrylic on canvas, infusing her pieces with the beauty and complexity of nature.

Images Courtesy of Lindsey Dahl

In contrast, Nancy McKay's art delves into the stories and possibilities inspired by protected landscapes. A Master's graduate in textiles from Eastern, Nancy found her passion in silk painting, drawn to its luminosity and brilliance of color. Her silk paintings, showcased alongside Lindsey's work, offer a unique perspective on the natural world.

Images Courtesy of Nancy McKay

The exhibition will kick off with a public reception on May 19, from 2pm to 3:30pm, where art enthusiasts can meet Lindsey and immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of her artwork. Additionally, on May 19, Lindsey will be present at the gallery reception, accompanied by some of her beloved silkie chickens, adding an extra layer of charm to the event.

Nancy McKay's extensive experience as an artist-in-residence at various national parks, including Grand Canyon, Acadia, Hot Springs, and Badlands, permeates her work with depth and insight, enriching the narrative of the exhibition.

"We are thrilled to host Lindsey Dahl and Nancy McKay's 'Duet in Many Colors' at Gallery 100," says Program Director, Winn Nichols. "Their unique perspectives on nature promise to captivate audiences and provide a rich cultural experience for our community."

Gallery 100, located in Chelsea, Michigan, serves as a platform for local and regional artists to showcase their work, enriching the cultural landscape of the community. Open to the public, the gallery invites art enthusiasts to explore and appreciate the diverse forms of artistic expression.

For artists interested in exhibiting their work at Gallery 100, inquiries can be directed to wnichols@silvermaples.org.

Don't miss the opportunity to experience the vibrant fusion of color and storytelling in "Duet in Many Colors" at Gallery 100 from May 4 to June 23.

For more information, visit Gallery 100's website silvermaples.org/gallery100/, or email Winn Nichols gallery100atsm@gmail.com.

Event Details:

● Opening Reception: Sunday, May 19, 2024, 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

● Exhibition Dates: May 4 - June 23, 2024

● Location: Gallery 100, Silver Maples of Chelsea

“Gallery 100 - Life is Art”