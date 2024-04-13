Chelsea One Step Close to New Community Health Resource

At the April 1, 2024, Chelsea City Council meeting, members of the city’s Roundtable Group presented a progress report regarding the addition of a community mental health resource using rebate funds from the 2017 County Mental Health and Public Safety Millage.

Superintendent of the Chelsea School District Mike Kapolka and CEO of 5 Healthy Towns Steve Petty partnered to present the update. Kapolka explained that the group has been meeting regularly to consider how best to structure and manage the role, where it should be housed administratively, and the geographic scope of the services. He says that while nothing is final, they are very close. He did note that the service area would mirror the Chelsea School District.

The new position is meant to be an integral addition to the current network of community mental health resources already in place, including the social workers and psychologists at the schools, CPD, Chelsea Hospital, and other local agencies. The continuing and proactive connections between these various community mental health resources will assist in the continuity of services and care for the community members who benefit from the support.

One of the most notable updates on the progress toward the new resource came from Mayor Jane Pacheco, who is also a member of the Roundtable Group. Said Pacheco, “Washtenaw County Community Mental Health has really come to the table and has offered to be not only a community partner from a financial standpoint, but they have offered to be the clinical management supervisor to this person.”

Kapolka also pointed out that the position is being created as a two-year pilot program and is not yet a permanent role. “This gives us a chance over the span of two years to really put some thought into position to take some time to reflect on it and then also take some feedback and evaluate that as well,” he said.