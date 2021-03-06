St. Joe's Chelsea Administers 5,000th COVID-19 Vaccine

From St Joseph Mercy Chelsea

On March 3, St. Joe's Chelsea administered its 5,000th COVID-19 vaccine, less than three months after the first vaccination at the hospital. Mary Gullett, a 72-year-old from Manchester, was the excited recipient.

"I feel very fortunate to have received a vaccination appointment, and to be a milestone vaccine recipient at Chelsea is wonderful," Mary said. She is one of the millions of people to have had COVID-19 and is grateful to have recovered. Last March, Mary contracted COVID and spent several days in the hospital.

"I can't even explain how awful it was," Mary said about her bout with COVID. She experienced severe exhaustion, dehydration, loss of taste and smell, and hair loss. On two occasions, her husband found her passed out on the ground before being admitted to the hospital.

Mary knows how fortunate she is to be alive, and is grateful. "I am so grateful for this vaccine. It means so much and is a true relief."