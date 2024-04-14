Chelsea Girls Tennis Rolls Through Four More Opponents

Cover- STN File Photo

The Chelsea girls’ tennis team continued its strong start to the season after picking up four more wins last week.

The Bulldogs opened the week by beating a tough Ann Arbor Skyline team 5-3.

Josie Jackson won the match of the day on her birthday by pulling out a three-set tiebreaker at three singles 4-6, 6-2, 10-1.

Samantha Bieber also won at two singles 6-3, 6-0.

Meghan Bareis and Haley Hopkins won 6-0, 6-2 at one doubles, while the Taylor Twins, Lucy and Brenna won 6-4, 6-0 at two doubles. Libby Timberlake and Brooklyn Angel picked up the fifth win at three doubles for the Bulldogs 6-2, 6-4.

The Bulldogs then won a home quad Saturday, beating out Battle Creek Lakeview, North Farmington, and Dexter.

Jackson went 2-1 at three singles, while Anne-Marie Begola, Bieber, and Cyprus Gabriel-Menegay each went 1-2 on the day.

The doubles team dominated with all three going 3-0 on the day.

Bareis and Hopkins went 3-0 at one doubles for the Bulldogs.

Lucy and Brenna Taylor went 3-0 at two doubles, including a come from being three set match against North Farmington 4-6, 6-1, 10-6.

Timberlake and Sage Gabriel-Menegay went 3-0 at three doubles, Ellie Kuck and Brooklyn Angel went 3-0 at four doubles.



