Chelsea Golfers Open with Pair of Wins

The Chelsea boys’ golf team opened its season by picking up a pair of dual meet wins last week.

Chelsea opened with a tough 161-162 win over Parma Western at Calderone Farms Golg Course April 9.

Junior Brian Hillman earned medalist honors with a round of 38 to lead the Bulldogs.

Jack Murray was one shot back and tied for second with a 39, while Richard Montoye shot 41 and Brandon Reisner 43.

Brady McKale shot 45, Ethan Racine 46Shawn Potter 47, and Josh Hanna 48.

Chelsea then opened SEC White play by defeating Adrian 148-169 at Inverness Golf Course April 11.

Tillman and Murray fired scorching two-under rounds of 34 to lead Chelsea.

Kyle Valik shot 39, while Montoye and Thomas Olaveson each shot 41, and Reisner 46.



