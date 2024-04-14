Chelsea Water Polo Rolls Past Huron

The Chelsea girls water polo team opened district seeding by routing Ann Arbor Huron 15-3.

The Bulldogs scored eight first period goals with Keygan Monahan finding the net four times to take an 8-0 lead after one and never looked back.

Monahan finished with six goals and an assist to lead the Bulldogs.

Tallulah Gorby scored four goals and an assist, while Kiera Crawley had a goal and three assists. Gabriella Burgess had a goal and two assists, Isabelle Tuell and Gabi Rudolph a goal and assist each.

Sydney Barston made 10 saves in net and had three assists on the night.

The Bulldogs had a good test at the tough Hudsonville Invitational this past weekend where they faced off against some of the top teams in the state.

Chelsea went 1-3 at the tournament which featured nine of the top 10 teams in the state and will be good preparation for the Bulldogs when it comes to state tournament time.

The Bulldogs lone win came against Zeeland 13-4.

Monahan led Chelsea with four goals.

Brooke Paddock, Burgess, and Tuell scored two each, Gorby a goal and assist, Clara Johnson, Tuell, Crawley, and Rudolph one goal each. Sabrina Westcott had three assists and Barston had an assist and made 11 saves in net.

Chelsea fell to fourth-ranked Rockford 9-4.

Crawley led the team with three goals and Burgess had one. Barston made seven saves for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea came up just short in an 8-6 loss to tenth-ranked Grandville.

The game was tied at three after three periods, but the Bulldogs were outscored 5-3 in the final period in the loss.

Monahan had four goals and an assist to lead the way. Burgess had a goal and assist and Crawley one goal. Barston made nine saves.

The Bulldogs dropped an 11-6 decision to eighth-ranked Forest Hills.

Monahan had three goal, Crawley two, and Burgess one for the Bulldogs. Tuell and Gorby each had an assist, while Barston stopped 10 shots in net.

The Bulldogs travel to Dexter to Pioneer and Dexter for key district seeding games and then host the Bulldog Invitational Friday and Saturday.