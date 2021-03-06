Chelsea Swim and Dive Downs Lincoln on Senior Night

Photo and article provided by Coach Andrew Thomson

The Bulldogs hosted senior night on Tuesday night with the Lincoln Railsplitters coming to town. The CHS swim & dive team honored their two seniors, Michael Hanna and Rollen Zachrich, with a ceremony celebrating their accomplishments after the diving event. The Bulldogs won the meet by a final score of 98-86 to finish the regular season with a 2-9 (2-4 SEC White). Head coach Andrew Thomson reflected after the meet, “we got to put some guys in different spots tonight, just to try and shake up the lineup a little bit and keep guys fresh as we head into the conference meet next weekend.”

The Bulldogs won 6 of the 12 events over the course of the evening. Parker Olk took the top spot in the 200 IM with a final time of 2:15.38, while Mitch Brown won the diving event with a score of 246.40. Stephen Levine won the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:06.15 and Olk also won the 500 freestyle, touching in 5:18.26. The 200 free relay team of Landen Collins, Levine, Michael Hanna, and Olk finished in 1:44.74. In the 400 free relay, Collins, Owen Critchfield, Joseph Grudzinski and Olk took the top spot in 3:52.17.

Other key swims on the evening included Joseph Grudzinski earning third in the 200 freestyle (2:14.80) and Misha McElrath finished fourth (2:23.57). Bram Hartsuff finished fourth in the 200 IM (2:34.71), while the Bulldogs finished second, third, and fourth in the 50 freestyle. Levine took second (26.74), Zachrich placed third (27.90) and Joel Burke touched fourth (28.60). Hanna placed fourth in the diving event (132.55 points), while Burke finished runner-up in the 100 freestyle (1:01.25). Zachrich’s 100 backstroke was quick enough for third place (1:14.33), while fellow senior Hanna finished runner-up in the 100 breaststroke (1:22.44).

The Bulldogs will next hit the pool on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13 for the SEC White Division championship meet at Dexter. Diving will take place on Friday afternoon, with swim finals on Saturday afternoon. There will be no spectators on Saturday, but the meet will be live streamed by the host Dexter.