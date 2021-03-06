Chelsea Wrestling Sweeps Jackson Quad

Photo by Chrissy Fitch

The Chelsea wrestling team improved to 13-1 overall on the season after a sweep of the Jackson quad Friday night.

The Bulldogs defeated Jackson 48-30, Monroe 78-3, and Ann Arbor Skyline 72-8.

Match of the night was Cole Munson defeating Jackson’s All-State wrestler Jaylon Riggins 6-4 in overtime.

Dalton Grabarczyk and Elijah Ratliff picked up three wins each to lead the Bulldogs.

Munson, Lucas Racine, Carson Trinkle, and Daniel Garza won two matches each, while single wins went to Zack Byerly, Nick Garza, Victor Radu, and Kameren Chapman.

The Bulldogs travel to Saline Tuesday in a huge SEC quad with undefeated Adrian and strong teams from Saline and Tecumseh.