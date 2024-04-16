CPD Weekly Report 04-16-24

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 24-1142

Location: 300 block of Railroad St.

Date: April 9, 2024

Time: 3:53 pm

INFORMATION: A complainant came into the Chelsea Police Department to report that she had recently found fraudulent transactions that had occurred on her account. The complainant stated that a couple of weeks earlier, she had received a call from her financial institution and they said that they suspected that some fraudulent charges had been made on her account. The complainant stated that a few days later she had received another call from the same financial institution, stating that they had noticed additional suspicious activity on the account and had flagged a large charge that was suspected to have been fraudulent. The complainant then went through her financial records and found that, in fact, two large transactions had occurred; one of the charges was flagged and pending, and the second transaction appeared to have gone through successfully earlier in the day. The case remains open pending further contact by the investigator with the financial institution.

*****

Incident #: 24-1154

Location: 1200 block of S. Main Street

Date: April 10, 2024

Time: 3:03 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of S. Main Street for the report of a suspected check fraud that was in progress. Upon arrival, the officers met with the complainant, who stated that the suspect was still on scene and was attempting to deposit the check into his account. The complainant stated that the check was a United States Treasury check and when they were presented with the check, they could immediately tell that the check did not appear to be legitimate and asked the branch manager to contact the police. The officers located the suspect who had remained on scene and he was identified as a 20-year-old Jackson man. The suspect told the officers that he had received the check in the mail a few days ago and was trying to deposit the check. The officers confirmed that there was enough probable cause to arrest the suspect, and he was placed under arrest for uttering & publishing. The suspect was transported to the Chelsea Police Department, where he was fingerprinted on the charges and eventually released pending review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

*****

Incident #: 24-1156

Location: 200 block of Harrison Street

Date: April 11, 2024

Time: 8:28 am

INFORMATION: A complainant came into the Chelsea Police Department to report that he had two large packages delivered to his house on April 9th at approximately 8:00 pm. When the complainant received a notification of the delivery he went outside and was unable to locate the delivered packages. The complainant stated that he contacted the company that he purchased the items from and the company confirmed that they showed the items as being delivered. At the time of the report there was no suspect information available.