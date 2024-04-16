Big First Half Lifts Chelsea Past Adrian

The Chelsea girls' soccer team opened SEC White play by using a big first half to take down Adrian 5-2 Monday night.

The Bulldogs scored four times in the first half to build a 4-0 lead at the break and held off the Maples in the second half.

Chelsea carried most of the play for the first half and broke through when Addy Sinkwitts knocked home a rebound for a 1-0 Bulldogs lead.

A short time later, the lead grew to 2-0 when Emma Ruszkiewicz hit Christina Roberts with a pass, and she launched a long shot from outside the box and into the upper corner of the net.

Ruszkiewicz then scored a goal of her own with an assist to Kate Krugh for a 3-0 lead and Maya Valik found the net before halftime to give the Bulldogs the 4-0 lead at the break.

The Maples broke through for a pair of goals in the second half, but Quinlan Johnson sealed the win with an assist to Roberts.

The Bulldogs improved to 2-2 overall on the season.

Photos by Mike Williamson



