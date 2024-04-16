Road work ahead for some roads in Sylvan Township

Sylvan Township has lined up its road work projects for this year. They include work on Waltrous, McLure and Kalmbach roads, and some forestry work.

An agreement between the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) and Sylvan Township Board was approved at the April 2 township board meeting. The WCRC partners with Sylvan Township for road work because all primary and local public roads in Washtenaw County located outside of city and village limits are maintained by WCRC crews.

Work on Waltrous will occur between Sager and Jerusalem roads. It will include drainage improvements, heavy brushing, forestry, shaping the existing surface and the application of six inches of gravel (3,200 tons) with associated dust control and project restoration. This is joint project with Lima Township with an overall estimated cost of $108,000 with Sylvan’s estimated cost at $54,000.

McLure’s work is between Crooked Lake Drive to Ridge Road, and it also includes heavy brushing, forestry, shaping the surface and application of five inches of gravel (1,800 tons) with dust control and project restoration. This project is estimated to cost Sylvan $51,000.

Kalmbach Road, Fahrner Road to 1-94 Work to include drainage improvements, heavy brushing, forestry, shaping the existing surface, and the application of 6" of 23A Limestone (C.I.P.) (approximately 1,000 tons) with associated dust control and project restoration. This is expected to cost the township $39,000.

There will also be township-wide forestry work to include tree cutting and canopy trimming along various roads, locations. This is estimated to cost $45,000.

The total estimated cost for Sylvan for road projects in 2024 is $126,707.

Sylvan Township Supervisor Kathleen Kennedy said she also heard that “Brown Drive will be getting some attention, hopefully in the 2024 construction season.”

She said “Specifically, the Road Commission plans to crush the existing road, and put on a hot mix asphalt overlay. This is part of the Road Commission's Countywide HMA contract so not funded by the township.”