Chelsea Softball Cruise to Pair of Wins Over Adrian

The Chelsea softball team made quick work of a doubleheader with Adrian Monday as the Bulldogs cruised by the Maples 15-0 and 16-0 in a pair of mercy shortened games.

The Bulldogs were aided by 11 walks by Adrina pitchers in the first game that helped them score three in the first, four in the second, and six in the third to put the game away early.

Kaydee Absher led the offense with two hits and four RBI, while Jenna Ouellette had two hits and three RBI.

Kylie Beckel and Tori Parisho had a hit and three RBI each, while Avery Lay had a hit and four runs scored and Charlotte Diesing a hit and two runs scored.

Parisho tossed a four inning no hitter with 10 strikeouts in the circle for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs blew the game open early with six runs in the first and 11 in the second for the three inning win.

Ouellette led the offense with two hits and three RBI.

Absher and Beckel had a hit and two RBI each, while Parisho, and Ella Root had a hit and RBI each. Sam Dark scored three runs and had an RBI, while Lay had a RBI and two runs scored.

Diesing and Lay combined for a no-hitter in the circle with both striking out two and Diesing earning the win.

Chelsea improved to 5-1 overall. Weather permitting, the Bulldogs will travel to Dexter Wednesday for a rivalry matchup with the Dreadnaughts.