Chelsea Golfers Sweep Tri-Meet at Dexter

The Chelsea golf team improved to 3-0 in the SEC after a sweep of a tri-meet at Hudson Mills Golf Course in Dexter Tuesday.

The Bulldogs finished with four out of top five finishers and a team score of 156 to easily beat out Dexter with 182 and Lincoln 185.

Jack Murray led the Bulldogs with a two-over par 37 on the day.

Brian Tillman was right behind at 38 and Richard Montoye a round of 40.

Josh Hanna shot 41, Kyle Valik 45, and Brandon Reisner 46.

The Bulldogs will take part in the Green/Black/Gold/Orange Invitational at Kensington Park Golf Course Thursday.

Photos by Mike Williamson



