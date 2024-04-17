Chelsea Golfers Sweep Tri-Meet at Dexter
The Chelsea golf team improved to 3-0 in the SEC after a sweep of a tri-meet at Hudson Mills Golf Course in Dexter Tuesday.
The Bulldogs finished with four out of top five finishers and a team score of 156 to easily beat out Dexter with 182 and Lincoln 185.
Jack Murray led the Bulldogs with a two-over par 37 on the day.
Brian Tillman was right behind at 38 and Richard Montoye a round of 40.
Josh Hanna shot 41, Kyle Valik 45, and Brandon Reisner 46.
The Bulldogs will take part in the Green/Black/Gold/Orange Invitational at Kensington Park Golf Course Thursday.
Photos by Mike Williamson