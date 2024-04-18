Chelsea Church Continues Drive to Aid a Critical Need

The First Congregational Church UCC in Chelsea, Michigan, is holding a month-long diaper drive in partnership with Culver's of Chelsea. The event, set for the entire month of May, is designed to collect diapers for the FCC Diaper Bank, which provides these essential items at no cost to families in need. Individuals who donate a package or box of diapers at Culver’s will receive a free scoop of custard as a thank you.

The FCC Diaper Bank, which has been operational for over a year, is dedicated to assisting families by offering free diapers, pull-ups, feminine hygiene products, and adult disposable briefs, among other necessities. It is open for distribution twice a week, specifically on Mondays from 11 AM to 1 PM and Saturdays from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM at its 121 E. Middle Street location in Chelsea.

According to the National Diaper Bank Agency, no other organization is offering similar services between Ypsilanti and Kalamazoo. The Diaper Bank addresses a critical need in the community, as many families struggle to afford essential hygiene items. Diapers, in particular, are a significant expense for families with young children. The lack of access to affordable diapers can lead to health and developmental issues for both children and caregivers.