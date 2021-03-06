Sylvan Township talks budgeting, water rate study and open space preservation

Budgeting, a water rate study and open space preservation were some of the important topics before the Sylvan Township Board at its March 2 meeting.

In approving the budget plan for the next fiscal year, which runs from April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022, the township has set out some of its priorities.

The budget decision saw an approved plan that had total general fund costs at $808,253, which includes a $167,134 transfer to the water fund. Total revenues are projected to be 998,092, which includes general fund revenues of $648,508. The water enterprise fund has projected revenues and costs at $349,434.

Following that up, the board then approved some amendments to that ’22 budget. These are added onto the projected costs and revenues.

Here are some of them: adding $7,000 to the general fund, technology budget for website redevelopment; increase code enforcement by $500; adding $25,000 to the general fund, public works department for engineering professional services; adding $13,000 to the water fund for a rate study and increase the general fund, clerk by $4,000 stipend per election.

In looking at the potential water system rate study, the township board reviewed a proposal by Infrastructure Alternatives, Inc. The proposal said one of the primary purposes of performing a rate study is to make sure the rate methodology for generating funds is sound, or if changes in user rates are necessary to support the projected costs for operating and maintaining the system.

Board trustee Kurt Koseck said he was hesitant about moving forward with this study because he had some questions, including wondering what their expectations are with this and what does the township want to see accomplished. His questions also included certain proposal tasks, such as looking at the commodity charge.

The proposal states the study would look at user charges, such as the commodity charges, where there would be reviewed to ensure the water usage rates are adequate.

Saying this was ambiguous, Koseck said if they took the total cost of the water system and divided it by the total number of customers the water usage rate would be way too high. He said they are already out of whack.

He said it’s important that the study consider the fact that the township subsidizes the water budget with up to $200,000.

In thinking about doing a study, township treasurer Rod Branham said one thing that needs to be looked is the connection/tap fee, which are really two different things and probably need to be treated that way.

Koseck suggested they have further discussions before moving forward on a study.

The rest of the board agreed and a decision was made to work on formulating a more detailed water rate study request, which includes sitting down with Infrastructure Alternatives and the township public works director.

And finally with the topic of open space preservation, it’s becoming apparent this concept will be looked into even deeper in the near future when it comes to township ordinances and the Phinney property.

At the March 2 meeting, an ordinance amendment for open space preservation was put before the board.

Its resolution stated in part:

“Whereas, Michigan statute requires that each municipality include open preservation development options in their local zoning ordinances that meet specified criteria, as defined in Act 110 of 2006;

“Whereas, Sylvan Township’s current adopted Open Space Preservation Development Option ordinance (2003) is not in compliance with statue, primarily in the provision for allowable numbers of residential units;

“Whereas, the Sylvan Township Master Plan cites preservation of open spaces as a major objective in land-use planning, including specific reference to the Open Space ordinance;

“Whereas, it is understood that the present ordinance has failed to be effective toward its goal, having never been utilized;

“Whereas, among the portfolio of available preservation strategies, the voluntary incentive structures in an Open Space Preservation Development ordinance offer a particularly low-cost means of promoting permanent land preservation;

“Whereas, practical considerations for residential clustering necessitate adjustments in lot dimensions and placement of wells and septic systems, which should also allow for greater creativity in site plans;

“Whereas, several proposed ordinance versions have been reviewed by the Sylvan Township Planning Commission, at least two public hearings have been held for feedback, and additional research has been conducted;”

The board was asked to amend the township zoning ordinance by adopting the open space preservation overlay district language and associated modifications to other zoning ordinance provisions.

However, this wasn’t put to a vote, but rather it was slowed down in an effort to have further discussions.

So instead it was directed back into a work session of the board.

Township resident Patrick Zieske, who has been advocating for the township to take a closer look at the Open Space Preservation ordinance, told the board he was glad to see it on the meeting agenda and looked forward to more discussions.

The other news about open space preservation from the meeting came from Koseck, when he updated the board and public on the Phinney lawsuit, which involves a rezoning decision made in connection to some property in Sylvan.

The update presented a potentially different direction for the property that is now under question in court.

Koseck said that it’s become public information that Washtenaw County is looking at possibly creating a land conservation district with that property. He said an early idea might have the county breaking it into many parcels with some of these of interest to the county in funding to make a district while other pieces of it are not so much because they do not fall into their guidelines of approving funding to create a district.

As a note, for an open space preservation project to be successful there will need to be secured funding. Typically, a property is purchased in order to preserve it from development and keep it for the benefit of the community.

According to the township attorney, the Phinney lawsuit, “is essentially requesting that the Township’s prior denial of the Phinney request to rezone the property from Agricultural to Low Density Residential (LDR) be struck down; that the property be rezoned to LDR; and that the Township be ordered to approve the site plan submitted by Phinney.”

The residents in the township against the rezoning and proposed development that could come with that zoning change have cited various concerns, including that such a development could be a taxpayer burden of the water system, fundamentally change the rural character of the township and bring road/traffic concerns.

Just to name a few.

Koseck said there seems to be some preliminary interest from the county in looking at the property, and there may be some ways the township could help move this along in an effort to preserve some of the property as open space. He said the township could approve a resolution of support for the open space preservation idea, and it could possibly come up with some funding to support the project.

There is an effort being organized by a township resident to possibly explore fundraising to help if this open space idea begins to move forward.

Expect to hear more about this in the coming months.