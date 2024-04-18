Adult Learners Institute’s Term Ends with Local History and Football

Community News

For almost two decades, Grace Shackman’s classes have explored the history of Washtenaw County’s cities and small towns using the houses, libraries, schools, hospitals, banks and businesses, downtowns, even streets and roads. As the name of her class, Potpourri of Finds and Thoughts of 50 Years of Researching Local History suggests, on three Fridays, May 3, 10 and 17, from 1;00 to 3:00 at the Cedars of Dexter, she will offer a collection of insights into the development of several smaller communities in the county. Her class on May 22 is an optional field trip.

As the weather warms, what we need is…FOOTBALL! And in his class, College Football A-Z, on Tuesday evening, May 21 from 6:00 to 7:30, Paul Schudel will offer his memories of playing for and coaching under Bo Schembechler along with more than forty-years of coaching at all levels of college football in the United States as well as in France and Germany, Mr. Shudel will also offer insights into how the game has changed since its inception in 1888. Note: This is a free class presented in cooperation with the Chelsea District Library. To register, call the Chelsea Library at 734 475-8732 or go online at:

https://chelsedistrictlibrary.libnet.info/event/9710655.

There is still time to register for two other fascinating classes. John Hauger’s class Music of the 1980s on April 26 from 1:00 to 3:00 is an exploration of the music of the twentieth century, and Kathie Gourlay and Carolyn Madden’s class, Re-Entering Society with a Criminal Record on April 30 and May 7 is an examination of the painful road released prisoners must walk to regain full entry into a society that is often indifferent or even hostile to their experience.

Catalogs containing more information on these classes, as well as the registration form are available at grocery stores, libraries, senior centers and several churches and businesses throughout the Five Healthy Towns area as well as at www.alimichigan.org.