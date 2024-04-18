Chelsea Senior Center Celebrates 16 Years of Chelsea Expo

Community News

The annual Chelsea Expo on April 13 offered a one-stop opportunity to interact with area businesses, nonprofit organizations and artisans.

The Washington Street Education Center was bustling with community members visiting with booth exhibitors who were available to discuss their services, share information about their organizations, and sell goods and services.

“It was wonderful. I learned so many things about services in our community,” says Alberta Colbry. “And the baked goods were awesome. I bought the Ciabatta rolls. They are so good.”

Nearly 1,300 people attended the annual family-friendly, free community event. At the end of expo, it was clear that many who attended also enjoyed the abundance of delicious goodies for sale at the 32-foot-long bake sale. A win-win because all baked goods sales benefited the Chelsea Senior Center. Chelsea Area Garden Club sold succulents during the event with sales benefiting Chelsea Senior Center’s Trinh Pifer Intergenerational Garden.

“We’re so thankful for everyone who participated,” says Jennifer Smith, Assistant Director of Chelsea Senior Center. “A big thank you to our exhibitors, bakers, volunteers, Culver’s for the goodie bags, and Thompson’s Pizza and Linden Square Assisted Living for donating lunch and desserts for our amazing expo volunteers.”

