Bulldogs Rally Past Pinckney for Top Spot in SEC White

The Chelsea basketball team overcame a slow start and rallied past league leading Pinckney 53-45 to move on top of the SEC White standings Thursday night.

The Bulldogs improved to 5-1 in the conference with Pinckney at 4-1 and Dexter 4-2 right behind Chelsea.

Pinckney started hot and took a quick 11-0 lead over the Bulldogs, but Chelsea did not fold. The Bulldogs outscored the Pirates 10-5 the rest of the first to cut the lead to 15-10 Pinckney after one.

Lucas Hanifan had a big second quarter with 10 points to help Chelsea cut the Pirates lead to 25-23 at the half.

The game stayed tight in the third with Chelsea cutting the lead to one 35-34 after three, setting up an exciting fourth.

Chelsea overtook the Pirates in the final period with seven points by Jordan Fansler and some clutch free throw shooting. Ben Strzyzewski hitting three of four and Joey Cabana sinking two of three key free throws down the stretch for Chelsea.

Hanifan finished with a team high 13 points.

Cabana and Fansler finished with 12 points each, while Strzyzewski and Jayden Woody scored six, and Dom Guthre and Matt Blanton two each.