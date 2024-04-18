4-18-2024 2:14pm
Weekly Road Work, April 22-28
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor, Northfield
|Joy Rd between Whitmore Lake Rd and Earhart Rd
|Daytime road closure
|April 15 - April 30
|Ann Arbor, Pittsfield
|Clark Rd between WCC driveway and Golfside Rd
|Intermittent lane closures
|April 15 - June 1
|Ann Arbor, Superior
|Dixboro Rd between Plymouth Rd and M-14
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|April 22 - 25 (delayed Start)
|Augusta
|Hitchingham Rd between Willow Rd and Talladay Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|April 17 - 25 (extended)
|County-wide
|Various Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Mar. 18 - April 30
|Dexter
|N. Territorial Rd between west of Dexter Town Hall Rd and Toma Rd
|Road closure
|Feb. 29 - May 31
|Dexter
|Dexter Town Hall Rd at the intersection of N. Territorial Rd
|Road closure
|Feb. 29 - May 31
|Dexter
|Donner Rd between Island Lake Rd and Colby Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|April 22 - 26 (delayed Start)
|Dexter
|Colby Rd between Riker Rd and Dexter Townhall Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|April 22 - 26 (delayed Start)
|Lima, Scio
|Parker Rd between Scio Church Rd and Liberty Rd
|Road closure
|April 23 - May 8
|Lodi
|Ellsworth Rd between Diuble Rd and Gensley Rd
|Road closure
|April 23 - 25
|Lyndon
|Local Soft Surface Roads
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|April 22 - May 3
|Northfield
|Primary Hard Surface Roads
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|April 22 - 23
|Pittsfield
|Intersection of Ellsworth Rd & Oak Valley Dr
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|April 15 - 26 (delayed start)
|Pittsfield
|Hogback Rd between M-17 and Clark Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|April 15 - 26 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Textile Rd and Ellsworth Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|April 9 - 26 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Local Soft Surface Roads
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|April 22 - May 3
|Scio
|Huron River Dr between Zeeb Rd and E Delhi Rd
|Intermittent lane closures
|Mar. 25 - Sept. 1
|Scio
|Jackson Rd between Myrtle Ave and Parkland Plaza
|Lane restrictions
|April 4 - May 10 (extended)
|Scio
|Miller Rd at the intersection of Zeeb Rd
|Road closure
|April 15 - July 8
|Scio
|Zeeb Rd at the intersection of Miller Rd
|Road closure
|April 15 - July 8
|Scio
|Miller Rd between Wagner Rd and M-14 Ramps
|Intermittent lane closures
|April 24 - 26
|Sharon
|Local and Primary Soft Surface Roads
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|April 22 - May 3
|Superior
|Warren Rd between Berry Rd and Gotfredson Rd
|Road closure
|Jan. 26 - TBD
|Superior
|Harris Rd between MacArthur Blvd and Geddes Rd
|Road closure
|April 25 - 26
|Sylvan
|McLure Rd between Crooked Lake Rd and Ridge Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|April 24 - 26
|Webster
|N. Territorial Rd at the intersection of Webster Church Rd
|Lane closure
|April 15 - May 31
|Webster
|Webster Church Rd at the intersection of N. Territorial Rd
|Road closure
|April 15 - May 31