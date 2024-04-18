Weekly Road Work, April 22-28

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline

Ann Arbor, Northfield Joy Rd between Whitmore Lake Rd and Earhart Rd Daytime road closure April 15 - April 30

Ann Arbor, Pittsfield Clark Rd between WCC driveway and Golfside Rd Intermittent lane closures April 15 - June 1

Ann Arbor, Superior Dixboro Rd between Plymouth Rd and M-14 Intermittent lane restrictions April 22 - 25 (delayed Start)

Augusta Hitchingham Rd between Willow Rd and Talladay Rd Intermittent lane restrictions April 17 - 25 (extended)

County-wide Various Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Mar. 18 - April 30

Dexter N. Territorial Rd between west of Dexter Town Hall Rd and Toma Rd Road closure Feb. 29 - May 31

Dexter Dexter Town Hall Rd at the intersection of N. Territorial Rd Road closure Feb. 29 - May 31

Dexter Donner Rd between Island Lake Rd and Colby Rd Intermittent lane restrictions April 22 - 26 (delayed Start)

Dexter Colby Rd between Riker Rd and Dexter Townhall Rd Intermittent lane restrictions April 22 - 26 (delayed Start)

Lima, Scio Parker Rd between Scio Church Rd and Liberty Rd Road closure April 23 - May 8

Lodi Ellsworth Rd between Diuble Rd and Gensley Rd Road closure April 23 - 25

Lyndon Local Soft Surface Roads Intermittent lane restrictions April 22 - May 3

Northfield Primary Hard Surface Roads Intermittent lane restrictions April 22 - 23

Pittsfield Intersection of Ellsworth Rd & Oak Valley Dr Intermittent lane restrictions April 15 - 26 (delayed start)

Pittsfield Hogback Rd between M-17 and Clark Rd Intermittent lane restrictions April 15 - 26 (extended)

Pittsfield Platt Rd between Textile Rd and Ellsworth Rd Intermittent lane restrictions April 9 - 26 (extended)

Pittsfield Local Soft Surface Roads Intermittent lane restrictions April 22 - May 3

Scio Huron River Dr between Zeeb Rd and E Delhi Rd Intermittent lane closures Mar. 25 - Sept. 1

Scio Jackson Rd between Myrtle Ave and Parkland Plaza Lane restrictions April 4 - May 10 (extended)

Scio Miller Rd at the intersection of Zeeb Rd Road closure April 15 - July 8

Scio Zeeb Rd at the intersection of Miller Rd Road closure April 15 - July 8

Scio Miller Rd between Wagner Rd and M-14 Ramps Intermittent lane closures April 24 - 26

Sharon Local and Primary Soft Surface Roads Intermittent lane restrictions April 22 - May 3

Superior Warren Rd between Berry Rd and Gotfredson Rd Road closure Jan. 26 - TBD

Superior Harris Rd between MacArthur Blvd and Geddes Rd Road closure April 25 - 26

Sylvan McLure Rd between Crooked Lake Rd and Ridge Rd Intermittent lane restrictions April 24 - 26

Webster N. Territorial Rd at the intersection of Webster Church Rd Lane closure April 15 - May 31