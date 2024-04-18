Chelsea MI
4-18-2024 2:14pm

Weekly Road Work, April 22-28

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Ann Arbor, Northfield Joy Rd between Whitmore Lake Rd and Earhart Rd Daytime road closure April 15 - April 30
Ann Arbor, Pittsfield Clark Rd between WCC driveway and Golfside Rd Intermittent lane closures April 15 - June 1
Ann Arbor, Superior Dixboro Rd between Plymouth Rd and M-14 Intermittent lane restrictions April 22 - 25 (delayed Start)
Augusta Hitchingham Rd between Willow Rd and Talladay Rd Intermittent lane restrictions April 17 - 25 (extended)
County-wide Various Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Mar. 18 - April 30
Dexter N. Territorial Rd between west of Dexter Town Hall Rd and Toma Rd Road closure Feb. 29 - May 31
Dexter Dexter Town Hall Rd at the intersection of N. Territorial Rd Road closure Feb. 29 - May 31
Dexter Donner Rd between Island Lake Rd and Colby Rd Intermittent lane restrictions April 22 - 26 (delayed Start)
Dexter Colby Rd between Riker Rd and Dexter Townhall Rd Intermittent lane restrictions April 22 - 26 (delayed Start)
Lima, Scio Parker Rd between Scio Church Rd and Liberty Rd Road closure April 23 - May 8
Lodi Ellsworth Rd between Diuble Rd and Gensley Rd Road closure April 23 - 25
Lyndon Local Soft Surface Roads Intermittent lane restrictions April 22 - May 3
Northfield Primary Hard Surface Roads Intermittent lane restrictions April 22 - 23
Pittsfield Intersection of Ellsworth Rd & Oak Valley Dr Intermittent lane restrictions April 15 - 26 (delayed start)
Pittsfield Hogback Rd between M-17 and Clark Rd Intermittent lane restrictions April 15 - 26 (extended)
Pittsfield Platt Rd between Textile Rd and Ellsworth Rd Intermittent lane restrictions April 9 - 26 (extended)
Pittsfield Local Soft Surface Roads Intermittent lane restrictions April 22 - May 3
Scio Huron River Dr between Zeeb Rd and E Delhi Rd Intermittent lane closures Mar. 25 - Sept. 1
Scio Jackson Rd between Myrtle Ave and Parkland Plaza Lane restrictions April 4 - May 10 (extended)
Scio Miller Rd at the intersection of Zeeb Rd Road closure April 15 - July 8
Scio Zeeb Rd at the intersection of Miller Rd Road closure April 15 - July 8
Scio Miller Rd between Wagner Rd and M-14 Ramps Intermittent lane closures April 24 - 26
Sharon Local and Primary Soft Surface Roads Intermittent lane restrictions April 22 - May 3
Superior Warren Rd between Berry Rd and Gotfredson Rd Road closure Jan. 26 - TBD
Superior Harris Rd between MacArthur Blvd and Geddes Rd Road closure April 25 - 26
Sylvan McLure Rd between Crooked Lake Rd and Ridge Rd Intermittent lane restrictions April 24 - 26
Webster N. Territorial Rd at the intersection of Webster Church Rd Lane closure April 15 - May 31
Webster Webster Church Rd at the intersection of N. Territorial Rd Road closure April 15 - May 31
I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is unverified
Spam
Offensive