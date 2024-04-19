Saline Sets Public Hearing for 2024-2025 Budget

At its April 15th meeting, the Saline City Council scheduled the required public hearing related to its proposed budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025. The public hearing is scheduled to take place at 7:00 pm on Monday, May 20, 2024, in the Saline Municipal Building on N. Harris. The official legal notice will appear in the Ann Arbor News on or before May 9, 2024.

City Manager O’Toole provided a comment before the council voted on the resolution saying, “We do intend to present the budget for adoption that same evening so if there are any public comments, we will welcome them either at that meeting or before.”

The proposed budget will be available for public review at the Saline Municipal Building and the Saline District Library between April 22 and June 1 during regular business hours.

The 2024-2025 budget will cover municipal activities from July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. The current budget for fiscal year 2023-2034 is available on the city’s website.