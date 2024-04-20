City of Chelsea Police Report, March 2024

In March 2024, Officers responded to 340 calls for police service in the City of Chelsea, down from 473 the previous year, a 22% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Mar) are 1,044, down from 1,280 for the same period last year, an 18% decrease.

Officers conducted 131 traffic stops, down from 182 last year. Thirty-four citations were issued.

Notable events from Chief Kazyak’s report include:

24 crashes

One assault

One extortion

One burglary

Two larcenies

Four frauds

79 miscellaneous complaints

189 non-criminal complaints

Of CPD’s 62 cases in March:

28 were closed

12 are at the prosecutor’s office

Three are at the lab

19 are open

In his presentation, Chief Kazyak warned against scams, saying, “I would like to take this time to remind everyone who receives any calls or emails from people or company telling you need to purchase gift cards to fix something or avoid jail that they are scams and to please call us before you do anything. Legitimate companies, government organizations and such do not ask for payments with gift cards. They do not threaten or require you to turn over bank account information immediately when they're on the phone with you. And most importantly, if you suspect you are a victim of a scam or fraud, please do not be embarrassed. It happens all the time…And the sooner we get involved, the sooner we can possibly stop that money from being transferred.”

In step with National Public Safety Telecommunications Week, the Chief recognized Chelsea’s six 911 emergency dispatch operators. He described how the first 911 call was placed in the United States on February 16, 1968, marking the birth of the 911 emergency dispatch system. He commended the dispatch operators “who exhibit extraordinary dedication to saving lives and ensuring public safety.”

CPD emergency dispatch operators handled approximately 10,000 calls last year, 1,400 of which were 911 emergency calls.

Lastly, Chief Kazyak announced the progress of a new recruit who has navigated the department’s hiring process. He has passed a three-member board oral interview, a state-level exam, a city-level exam, the state physical agility test, an extensive background investigation, a physical exam, and a psychological evaluation.

Kazyak said, “He has passed everything we've asked him to do and done a phenomenal job. He will start the Washtenaw Police Academy as one of our police recruits on May 6 of this year, and his graduation date is set for September 16, 2024. And we are really excited to have this gentleman with us.”